FC Barcelona make Man United’s Diogo Dalot their transfer priority



Fc Barcelona are desperate to sign Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot, according to reports from Spain.

The Portuguese international’s performances under Erik ten Hag have been a revelation this season and have caught the eye of Barcelona’s scouts.

The Blaugrana are struggling to find a solution to their perceived weakness in the right back position and have made the United man their ‘priority’ next signing.

According to Sport.es, “Barça already looked at the Dalot option during the summer market.

“United had been interested in Sergiño Dest and a pure and hard exchange of full-backs was studied.

“At that time there was no agreement because the Manchester United coach, Erik Ten Hag, did not want to part with Dalot and, in fact, has made him one of his basic pieces in his game plan.”

However, Sport claims that Barça are determined to return as Dalot’s contract winds down. It expires in June, although United have the option of a year’s extension.

This means, though, that they might still be forced to sell him at a cut-down rate rather than risk losing him for free the following year.

“In recent weeks [Barça’s] scouts have marked him in a special way and it seems that there is consensus that he is a footballer with a full Barça profile,” Sport says.

“Barça’s football management has already contacted those closest to the footballer to let them know of his interest and to position themselves for the future.”

The outlet further reports that Juventus and Milan, where Dalot spent time on loan last season, are also interested.

Whether or not the story has come from genuine sources at the Catalan club or it has been leaked by Dalot’s people to put pressure on United in contract negotiations, the fact is that the 23 year old will be looking for a significant increase in his current deal this time around.

According to Spotrac.com, Dalot is on just £25,000 a week at United. Something around four times that amount would be a likely starting point for the €28 million-valued star.







