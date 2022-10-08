Hirving Lozano’s agent hints at Manchester United move for his client

Napoli forward Hirving Lozano could end up at Manchester United next summer.

This is according to his agent Alessandro Monfrecola, who spoke to Gonfia La rete.

Lozano has been a player United have admired in the past.

The 27 year old’s career has stalled at Napoli, and he could be looking for a move away.

Erik ten Hag would be looking to bolster his attacking options, and Lozano could be an exciting pick.

Lozano is fast and direct and would complement the likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony, who are far more technical.

His speed and work rate make him an ideal fit in Ten Hag’s side.

Lozano’s agent goes on to say:

“Next June, Lozano will leave, in my opinion, also because he earns over 4 million at Napoli.”

“Although he is delighted to be here, he has never hidden that he aspired to the top English clubs, although now he is probably realising that Napoli itself is a top club.

“He has never hidden that he loves Barcelona and Real Madrid, but unless Ancelotti falls in love with him again, he has no market.”

“I think he could land in Manchester United or Everton. This does not exclude that other English teams could enter the negotiation.”

“My personal prediction is that he will leave in June, but he is very happy here.”



