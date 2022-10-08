Luke Shaw: Newcastle United plot January move for Manchester United left back

Newcastle United are reportedly plotting an audacious move for Manchester United left back Luke Shaw.

According to Football Insider, The Magpies are monitoring Shaw’s situation as they look to bolster their squad.

New signing Tyrell Malacia has taken Shaw’s place in the first team.

The 23 year old has been a breath of fresh air offering more energy on and off the ball.

Erik ten Hag’s new-look United adopts pressing as one of its fundamental principles, which suits the agile Malacia.

Shaw’s future at united is in the air, as his contract expires in 2023.

United do have an option to trigger an extension for another year.

Shaw’s career at Old Trafford has been a mixed bag. After being regarded as one of the world’s best left-backs in the 2020-21 season, the Englishman’s form took a drastic dip.

Since then, he has struggled to make a strong comeback, eventually losing his place in the team. A move away to Newcastle could be beneficial to both parties.

The report goes on to elaborate on Newcastle’s interest”

“Newcastle are aware of Shaw’s situation and are set to monitor him going into the January window when United could be tempted by a cut-price offer.”

“Matt Targett is the first-choice left-back at St James’ Park, but he was left out of the starting XI for last weekend’s 4-1 in over in favour of the versatile Dan Burn.”

“Shaw, 27, is regarded by Newcastle’s recruitment team as an upgrade on the pair.”



