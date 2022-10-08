Man United to discuss Alejandro Garnacho’s new contract with agents



Manchester United are keen to tie up Alejandro Garnacho’s future and hope to commit him to a new contract in the next few days.

The Red Devils secured the prodigy from Atletico Madrid before Brexit restricted the age at which European youngsters could sign for British clubs.

His rise to the first team squad in the two years since has been meteoric, with it being only a matter of time before he starts his first senior game.

United have just until June to sign up the Argentinian or risk losing him to any of a host of clubs who are interested in his services.

According to AS via Sport Witness, “Manchester United are planning to meet with Alejandro Garnacho’s agents ‘in the next few days’ to discuss a new contract at the club.”

They also say that “an unnamed Spanish club has shown interest in him”.

Alarm bells could be ringing for United fans who remember Gerard Piqué’s time at Old Trafford.

Having acquired him from Barcelona, United brought him to the fringes of the first team before seeing him return to Catalunya and walk straight into the Barcelona and Spain teams.

And while Garnacho has represented Argentina at U20 level, he represented Spain at U18 level and has dual nationality.

His history in the academy at Atletico could also predispose him to a move back to Spain and have la Liga’s giants lining up for him.

It is an interesting situation and United are right to try to tie the exciting young talent up quickly.

For his part, Garnacho might want to delay any decision until he sees how much first team football he is given at Old Trafford and how much progress the club makes in its quest to become a world force once more.







