Manchester United open to swap deal involving Milan Škriniar and Donny van de Beek

After a disastrous start to the season, Erik ten Hag had managed to steady the Manchester United ship and the team even embarked on a four-match winning streak in the Premier League.

However, that came to a crashing end against Manchester City in the derby as United conceded six times to end up losing the contest 3-6.

The defensive frailties on display were brutally exposed by the in-form Erling Haaland and United were not helped by the fact that Raphael Varane was forced off injured in the first half.

Utd’s defensive frailties

In the following game, the Red Devils ended up shipping two more goals against minnows Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League and Ten Hag was far from impressed.

Manchester United could ‘make a desperate attempt’ to sign Inter Milan centre-back Milan Škriniar ‘as early as January’, in order to beat competition for his signature next summer. Škriniar could be ‘tempted’ by United. #MUFC [InterLive via @Sport_Witness] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) October 5, 2022

These recent results have once again raised the question of whether the 20-time English champions need to strengthen at the back once again considering the form and availability of defenders in the squad.

Currently, both club captain Harry Maguire and Varane are out injured, leaving Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof as the only fit and available options at Ten Hag’s disposal.

Maguire has not had the best 12 months so he needs games to rediscover his confidence while Varane remains injury-prone. Question marks remain over Lindelof’s long-term future.

A report in InterLive.it has stated that United are looking to take advantage of Milan Škriniar’s contract situation with Inter Milan. The Slovakia international’s current deal runs out in 2023 and he is yet to sign an extension.

He is not without his suitors though with Paris Saint-Germain close to signing him last summer. But such is United’s desperation that they are even willing to “make a desperate attempt as early as January to beat the competition six months from the deadline.”

Skriniar the saviour?

Skriniar could be “tempted” with a potential move to United and such is the desperation in the United camp that they are open to a “desperate exchange with Martial or van de Beek” which Inter are likely to reject at this stage.

Interestingly, the Nerazzurri have been mentioned as possible suitors should Van De Beek choose to leave in January and that could come in handy for United.

Skriniar would represent a fantastic signing for the Reds and would raise the levels further as Ten Hag continues his rebuild. But the report has also added that the 27-year-old still prefers a move to the French capital.



United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate match experience

Top four beckons. Lampard needs lampooning. Get ready for Goodison!