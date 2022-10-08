Manchester United send scouts to watch Italian sensation Davide Frattesi

It was an open secret that Manchester United were after a midfielder in the summer especially after the departure of numerous first-team stars.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata all left on a free, leaving behind a huge gap in the middle of the park.

Erik ten Hag did not want to recruit just for the sake of it. Numerous names were linked with United, but the Dutch manager’s first choice was Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

Midfield hunt

De Jong ultimately chose to stay behind in Catalunya and the Red Devils ended up signing the likes of Christian Eriksen on a free and Casemiro from Real Madrid.

Manchester United sent a scout to monitor Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi (23) in a 5-0 win over Salernitana on Sunday. #MUFC [@Gazzetta_it] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) October 8, 2022

But next year, United are likely to go after another midfielder and there have already been links with De Jong and English sensation Jude Bellingham.

But a club like United are not only after big names. Their scouting department is always on the hunt for a hidden gem and reports from Italy indicate they might have found one.

According to Calcio Mercato, Manchester United recently sent scouts to watch Italian midfielder Davide Frattesi.

The 23-year-old plays for Sassuolo and “a Manchester United observer was present in Reggio Emilia on the occasion of Sassuolo-Salernitana to closely follow his performance,” the report added.

His displays for the Serie A side have prompted Roberto Mancini to include him in his plans for the national team and he has already got four caps to his name.

He made his debut against Germany and became the 71st player Mancini has used in 50 games. Mancini even said during a press conference when Marco Veratti was injured that Frattesi would be his replacement.

The report added that Frattesi’s displays have alerted teams to his availability all across Europe. The midfielder has scored twice in eight league games so far this season.

Frattesi could prove to be a bargain

Roma were strongly linked with the young midfielder in the summer and they may yet come back for him next year if he continues to perform the way he has been doing.

Among other Premier League clubs, Tottenham and Brighton are also keeping a close eye on proceedings.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, a €35 million price tag has been slapped on the player, but United are confident they can negotiate a much lower valuation. Roma are entitled to have 30% of the sale.

Frattesi is a young prospect and has a lot of potential. United’s current midfield options are not the youngest and they are on the lookout for a young and dynamic option, someone who can claim a spot for the long haul.

Ten Hag is known for his ability to polish rough gems and give youth a chance and Frattesi would represent a smart acquisition should United truly be interested in his services.



