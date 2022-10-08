Player ratings: Manchester United u21s 3-3 Brighton Hove & Albion u21s



Manchester United’s u21s took on Brighton Hove and Albion in Premier League 2 action with a 3-3 draw as they continue to search for their first league win of the season. Here are our player ratings for the match:

Radek Vitek – 8 – Kept United in the game with a remarkable double save early on and then followed it up with several more top notch saves throughout the match. Unfortunately, a poor decision to try run out and sweep a counter saw Brighton score easily for their third. But overall it was a good performance from the Czech keeper who is continuing to follow in the footsteps of Matej Kovar, who has also impressed as of late.

Radek Vitek with an amazing double save 🙅‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tBEDXrPLFH — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) October 8, 2022

Marc Jurado – 6.5 – Had a tough time of it defensively in the first half but came out much improved in the second and got forward to good effect, coming close to scoring with a great effort.

Rhys Bennett – 6.5 – His passing was much improved today and he defended well for the most part.

Tyler Fredricson – 6.5 – Made a number of key interventions up against a strong opponent in Evan Ferguson but allowed too much space at times. On the ball he showed a good range of passing out from the back.

Bjorn Hardley – 7.5 – Was tested by Odeluga Offiah’s pace but stood up to the challenge and defended well. Also got forward often and grabbed the late equaliser.

Toby Collyer – 7 – Kept things tidy on the ball and did a good job of mopping up in midfield. Was also a constant danger on corners as Brighton couldn’t contend with his high leap in the box.

Charle Savage – 7.5 – A feisty display in midfield and got hold of the play especially in the second half as he sprayed the ball around to great effect. Unlucky not to get his name on the score sheet, hitting the post and forcing a number of good saves and blocks with his long range shooting.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 6 – A mixed bag of a performance as he impressed with a lot of intricate play and passes but also sloppily gifted away possession too often and failed to give support to Jurado defensively, particularly in the first half.

Kobbie Mainoo – 9 – A top performance from the 17 year old in a more advance role than usual. Offered good movement in the final third and capped off his display with two well taken goals.

Shola Shoretire – 6.5 – A match of moments as he was involved in all three goals with a delightful chipped cross for Hardley and the two corners for Mainoo’s brace but drifted through too much of the match and didn’t track back when playing as a left winger in the first half.

Charlie McNeill – 6.5 – A hard working display despite struggling with an illness that eventually saw him come off at the break. Didn’t have his shooting boots on today but created a good chance for Shoretire and was much more involved in play than usual this season.

Substitutes

Sam Mather – 6 – Provided some good intricate play at times but didn’t have a large impact.

Tom Huddlestone – 6.5 – Offer composure in the midfield and his strength allowed him to win possession high up the pitch a number of times to keep attacks alive.







