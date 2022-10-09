Academy Match report: Manchester United u18s 1-4 Newcastle United u18s



Manchester United’s u18s hosted Newcastle United in the u18s Premier League Cup yesterday, their second group stage match after opening with a defeat to Aston Villa.

The early chances came United’s way, with Adam Berry latching onto a poor pass from the Newcastle keeper before taking a snapshot that swerved wide of the post.

A delightful diagonal ball from Dan Gore found Jack Kingdon, who controlled down for Berry to shoot from 10 yards out, but the midfielder could not keep his shot down and sent it over the bar.

Newcastle countered in behind down the left to force a good save from Eric Hanbury down the other end.

United came close with a charging run from James Nolan down the left but placed shot was stopped by the keeper’s foot.

United would finally take the lead in the 25th minute when Gore crossed into a dangerous area for Finley McAllister to slide in and tap into the net from six yards.

The goal would light a fire under Newcastle as they upped the intensity and came close, forcing a goal-line clearance from the corner.

But their pressure would pay off as they stole the ball from Sonny Aljofree’s poor touch and finished past Hanbury to equalise.

Minutes later, it got worse for United as Newcastle struck again with a well-placed header by Josh Donaldson into the bottom left corner to take the lead just before the break.

United looked to come back in the second half, and a big chance fell to Nolan at the back post from Berry’s cross, but the keeper was quick to deny.

It was Newcastle who would strike again, though, as Lewis Miley rounded Hanbury and slotted into the open net.

Miley would seal the match late with another close-range goal, tapping in the squared pass to make it 1-4.

The loss sees Manchester United sitting on zero points with only one match remaining in the group and virtually no chance of advancing, a sign of a poor start to the season for the club’s u18s and u21s.

United: Hanbury, Kingdon, Aljofree, Jackson, Nolan, McAllister, Gore, Williams (Lacey 72), Oydele, Berry, Norkett

Unused subs: Harrison, Musa, Mantato, Fitzgerald



