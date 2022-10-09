Anthony Martial to lead the line for Man United against Everton



Anthony Martial will start today’s match against Everton at centre forward, with Cristiano Ronaldo dropping to the bench.

Jadon Sancho has also lost his place in the starting line up, with Marcus Rashford selected for the left wing spot.

Elsewhere, Casemiro keeps his place ahead of Scott McTominay for the game at Goodison Park.

🥁 Presenting your 1️⃣1️⃣ Reds to take on the Toffees… 👊#MUFC || #EVEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 9, 2022

The line-up selected by Erik ten Hag is very much the one expected by United fans following the team’s struggles to overcome Omonia Nicosia on Thursday.

Sancho was hauled off at half time in that game, as was Tyrell Malacia, who has lost his place to Luke Shaw.

Shaw looked the better option when coming on for Malacia in both Thursday’s game and last Sunday’s Manchester derby.

Raphael Varane is on the bench, having recovered from injury, but Victor Lindelof keeps his place alongside Lisandro Martinez, suggesting that Varane might still not be 100%.

Bruno Fernandes is once again the captain in Harry Maguire‘s absence.

Maguire is injured and has reportedly been given a holiday with his wife and family.

Antony continues on the right wing.

Joining Ronaldo, Sancho, McTominay and Malacia on the bench are Tom Heaton, Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Elanga and Fred.

Kick off at Goodison Park is at 7pm.







