Bruno Fernandes happy to see Cristiano Ronaldo on the scoresheet



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was happy to see Cristiano Ronaldo on the scoresheet.

Bruno spoke to BT Sport after the match:

“Really happy because he [Ronaldo] has been working hard to get this goal.”

“Today, he got the goal and the win, and that is the most important for him, that the team won.”

“It is tough still counting goals for Ronaldo because every week seems like a new record.”

Ronaldo has been struggling in front of goal this season, missing plenty of chances.

Despite playing well in many games, the 37 year old has nothing to show for at the end.

After coming on for Anthony Martial in the first half, Ronaldo rolled back the years with a fantastic performance.

He was good on and off the ball and pressed whenever necessary. Ronaldo’s link up play was perfect, allowing Marcus Rashford and Antony to make runs on the outside.

His performance was capped off by a sensational goal, making him reach the 700 mark.

The Portuguese was in his element tonight, urging his teammates to press throughout the game.

Martial’s potential injury could mean more minutes for Ronaldo in the coming games.

United fans will hoping to see the Five time Ballon d’Or winner back to his goalscoring best.