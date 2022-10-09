Casemiro posts incredible stats in masterclass against Everton – the numbers



Manchester United fought hard for a 2-1 win against Everton at Goodison Park.

United were keen to get back to winning ways after the Etihad disaster and did so courtesy of first-half goals from Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils attempted 12 shots at goal, just one more than the Toffees.

Out of United’s 12 shots, four were on target including the all-important two goals. Everton on the other hand had two shots on target.

Erik ten Hag’s men mustered an impressive 69% possession to Everton’s 31%.

The team registered 602 passes with a pass accuracy of 83%, almost double their opposition’s 362 passes with a success rate of 78%.

United’s standout player in the victory was Casemiro.

The Brazilian came in for the first time from the start in place of Scott McTominay and did brilliantly.

The 30-year-old recovered well and quickly after his error in the first five minutes of the game led to Frank Lampard’s side taking the lead through Alex Iwobi.

Casemiro had an 81% pass accuracy from the balls he attempted to deliver to his teammates. Out of these passes, two were key passes.

United’s deepest-lying midfielder on the night made a mouth-watering nine ball recoveries and won five ground duels.

The former Real Madrid man won four tackles, the most of any player on the pitch and completed three long balls.

Casemiro capped off his brilliant showing with a super assist for Ronaldo and United’s second which ensured all three points were won.

Casemiro’s game by numbers vs. Everton: 81% pass accuracy

9 ball recoveries

5 ground duels won

4 tackles won (🥇)

3 long balls completed

2 key passes

1 assist Made his mark on this game. 💥 pic.twitter.com/doQzTH7zfr — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 9, 2022

Tonight has only gone to reinforce what almost every United fan knew – Casemiro’s class would eventually shine through and lead him to claim a starting spot in the team.

