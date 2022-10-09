Cristiano Ronaldo handed lifeline amidst Manchester United struggles as MLS comes calling



Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of the club and could now have a destination when he departs Old Trafford.

Former United midfielder David Beckham, who helped found Inter Miami is interested in bringing the 37-year-old to the MLS in a mega-money move.

The Sun reports, “America’s MLS side are planning a return bid to try and sign the Manchester United superstar, after failing last summer.”

“Old Trafford insiders claim Ronaldo would seriously consider a move to America, after spending much of the season on the bench under new boss Erik ten Hag.”

“Inter Miami have sounded out the possibility and prepared to offer a £30m package for the Portuguese legend.”

As per the Sun, the Red Devils knocked down multiple efforts from the MLS and beyond to sign the striker on a free deal and insisted on a transfer fee.

However, with Ronaldo now only reduced to a bit-part role in Ten Hag’s plans, who is not keen on the player, Inter Miami believe they could procure his services for nothing.

Phil Neville’s side is looking to replace Gonzalo Higuain, who announced recently that he would retire with Ronaldo at the end of the season.

It would be a massive coup for Miami and the MLS as a whole if they manage to secure the Portuguese’s services. Despite his huge falloff and drastic decline football-wise, he remains a big brand and marketing giant.

Ronaldo undoubtedly still harbours hopes of playing at the top level in Europe but could have to be content with the MLS. According to his former teammate Wayne Rooney, his former teammate must come to terms with his current circumstances.

According to a report, the Five-time Ballon D’or winner is keen on a January exit from Old Trafford and as such, moving to Miami is not entirely unrealistic.

The sooner he leaves, the better. It would enable the team to flourish better without the disruptions that come with a player of his standing.



