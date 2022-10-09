Erik ten Hag directed his players to visit the Manchester United museum to learn about club’s history



Erik ten Hag instructed all his players to visit the Manchester United museum to educate themselves on the club’s illustrious history.

This followed his shocking discovery that most of United’s players were unaware of the club’s past and the exploits of its legends.

The 52-year-old Dutch manager hopes that such an exercise will enhance togetherness and team unity in the dressing room.

The Sun via The Mirror reports that Ten Hag has been avidly brushing up on his knowledge of the Red Devils’ history and wants the players to know what it means to sport the badge.

“Ten Hag believes his squad must gain a greater understanding of what it means to represent the club and wear the famous red shirt.”

“He [Ten Hag] has even visited the club’s museum on two separate occasions to learn more about United’s history – one of the most colourful and interesting in world football.”

“He has demanded that they attempt to visit the club’s stadium before it opens to the public or after it closes, which would be arranged by United.”

No club in England has won the country’s top-flight league as many times as United, who have achieved the fete on 20 occasions.

Most of these came during the reign of legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson who saw his venerable teams lift the trophy 13 times.

United last lifted the Premier League in 2013. After a string of managers since Sir Alex’s departure, Ten Hag is the latest man to be tasked with the burden of restoring the sleeping giant to its former glories.

Beyond domestically, the 20-time English champions also boast three European cups.

Hopefully, the players follow the manager’s directive and will be inspired to redouble their attempts to replicate the former success that was the norm at the Theatre of Dreams.



