Erik ten Hag happy with Manchester United’s comeback in 2-1 win over Everton

Erik ten Hag was pleased with his team’s ability to bounce back in their 2-1 win over Everton.

Manchester United came from a goal down to claim all three points in a dominating display.

"One of our aims is to deal with setbacks better" "We saw how important Casemiro is" Erik Ten Hag gives his thoughts on his team's performance against Everton 🔴 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/WwtTt8Uy5A — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 9, 2022

In his post-match interview, the Dutch coach stated:

“The reaction of the team was good. That was one of our aims – to deal with setbacks.”

He was asked about Anthony Martial‘s injury, to which he mentioned something concerning the back.

” It was not a reoccurrence of a previous injury; it was something different. It was a problem with his back.

“But he was important, an assist for Antony. So happy with that.”

Everton were piling up the pressure in the last ten minutes by hoofing long balls into United’s penalty box. Ten Hag decided to bring on Raphael Varane to aid with aerial battles.

The move turned out to be a masterstroke, as Varane made four crucial clearances.

“Four difficult situations, and you see how important Rapha is there with his organisation and his heading capacity.”

” It should have been a [Rashford] goal, and I think it was game over.”

” Seven games unbeaten, difficult to score against Everton, and we scored two, maybe three (laughs).”

United fans will be hoping their team carries on this momentum into the next game.