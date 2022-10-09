Erik ten Hag sanctioned Harry Maguire holiday to allow him to ‘clear his head’



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag took the decision to allow out-of-favour defender Harry Maguire to go on holiday to clear his head.

According to the Daily Mail, the United boss made an exception to his own rule where he requires injured players to remain with the team while recovering.

As per The Mail from a club source, “Erik has high standards for everyone to abide by. He expects all injured players to remain with the group.”

“He believes they should function as one unit – injured or not. But in Harry’s case, he felt there were exceptional circumstances. He wanted him to have a mental break from the pressure he’s under.”

“He went away with his family and Erik hopes that will put him in a better place to recover from injury and rediscover his form.”

Maguire has since travelled for a short holiday in Portugal at the golf resort of Quinta do Lago.

The Mail reports that Ten Hag’s decision to let Maguire go in the middle of a match-packed and busy October schedule has not gone well in certain sections of the dressing room.

In the England international’s absence, a rift occurred where tensions boiled over after the Manchester derby debacle.

Ten Hag allowed the team to express themselves about what went wrong. Lisandro Martinez and Scott McTominay were the most vocal players in the meeting.

Maguire has endured a horrible season so far with both club and country.

The 29-year-old lost his guaranteed spot in United’s backline with Ten Hag favouring a partnership of Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Both supporters and the manager will be hoping that his holiday while recovering from injury will help Maguire in regaining form and eventually contribute positively to United’s season.







