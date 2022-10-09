Fabrizio Romano: FC Barcelona are actively scouting Diogo Dalot

FC Barcelona are said to be actively monitoring Manchester United right back Diogo Dalot.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Catalan club has scouted the 23 year old many times.

Romano tweeted:

“Barcelona have sent their scouts to follow Diogo Dalot multiple times. ”

“He’s appreciated since long time but Man United have an option to extend his contract until June 2024.”

“No time for decision or talks, up to Man United in this case.”

Barcelona have sent their scouts to follow Diogo Dalot multiple times. He’s appreciated since long time but Man United have an option to extend his contract until June 2024. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFC No time for decision or talks, up to Man United in this case. More: https://t.co/bM2shVyxue pic.twitter.com/mSmLSVbXTH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2022

Dalot has been one of United’s stand-out players this season. He has shown considerable improvement in both attacking and defending.

Dalot’s progressive passing has been vital in United’s build-up play under Ten Hag.

His press resistance and ability to dribble out of tight situations make him unique.

Ten Hag could mould him into one of the best right backs in the world if he continues to improve.

The Portuguese full back was not Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s first choice but has now cemented his place in the starting lineup.

Dalot has shown that he is willing to work hard on his game and is precisely the type of player the team needs.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s future up in the air, it would be foolish to let Dalot leave the club.

United should be looking to extend his contract, making it difficult for Barca to sign him.



United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate match experience

Top four beckons. Lampard needs lampooning. Get ready for Goodison!