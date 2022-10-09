Leeds United set to beat Manchester United to PSV’s Cody Gakpo.



Manchester United are currently losing the race to sign PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo.

Erik ten Hag is a big fan of the Dutch forward and is firmly interested in adding him to the ranks at Old Trafford. Ten Hag was keen on signing Antony and Gakpo, but with limited funds, was only limited to the Brazilian.

It has been reported that the Red Devils still retain an interest in Gakpo but could now face competition from Leeds United, who also want to sign the player.

According to The Mirror’s Simon Mullock, Leeds are in pole position to sign the 23-year-old and snatch him from under United’s noses.

Mullock reports, “Leeds are set to beat bitter rivals Manchester United to the signature of Dutch player of the year Cody Gakpo in the New Year.”

“The Yorkshire club have agreed personal terms with the Dutch international forward.”

“Leeds are now in talks with PSV Eindhoven about their £30 million valuation of the 23-year-old. PSV wants to cash in after being knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by Rangers.”

Beyond Leeds, Arsenal are also admirers of Gakpo, though they are yet to follow up on this concretely.

Should Leeds succeed in their efforts, this would represent a significant blow for Ten Hag.

The United boss has already given the go-ahead for Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club in January should a suitable offer come in for him. Ronaldo’s exit would free up about £ 500,000 a week in wages.

Mullock indicates in his report that Ten Hag is resigned to the fact that club chiefs will not act in the January transfer window to flex muscle in the summer. This is after a spending spree in the summer that saw the 20-time English champions spend more than £210m.

However, it may be too late to get the player, who is putting up numbers similar to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. Jesse Marsch’s side is wasting no time in tempting the player they want in January. United must stop dithering and get him in before Leeds.



