Manchester United women shine on international duty

A number of Manchester United Women’s stars have been in action over the weekend for their countries.

A total of 13 of Marc Skinner’s squad were called up and mid-way through the international break, we have already seen seven of them continue the good form they’ve been having in Red and making an impact for their countries.

England Lionesses faced the USA at a packed out Wembley for an international friendly.

It was a good marker for Sarina Wiegman’s side as the European Champions faced the current World Champions.

England, without Alessia Russo who was ruled out through injury, faced a decorated US side that featured the likes of Megan Rapinoe and Crystal Dunn.

United’s Mary Earps started and helped her team to victory as England won 2-1 in a fairly evenly matched game. Ella Toone also featured as she came on as a substitute in the 68th minute.

England’s next match will be on Tuesday when they face the Czech Republic in another friendly.

Meanwhile, new signing Aissatou Tounkara played the full 90-minutes for France as they faced Germany but unfortunately the French were defeated 2-1.

There was some serious business for Martha Thomas and her Scotland side to attend to as they faced Austria in a make or break World Cup Qualifier.

Though she was subbed off when it was still 0-0, Thomas had her part to play in their eventual 1-0 victory after extra time.

Wales also needed to win as they played Bosnia and Herzegovina for a place in the play-off final. Hayley Ladd helped to keep a clean sheet as they too waited for extra time before taking the lead.

Wales will now play away to Switzerland on Tuesday with a win securing a place in the World Cup.

Adriana Leon played for Canada in their 2-0 victory over Argentina. It wasn’t a perfect game though as Leon took a nasty arm across the face which resulted in the Argentinian seeing red!

Canada will now play Morocco on Monday.

Skinner will be keeping a close eye on those on international duty and hoping that all come back injury free and in good form so they can continue their winning streak in the WSL.