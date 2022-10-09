Marcus Rashford outlines how to get Cristiano Ronaldo firing



Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford has indicated what he and his teammates must do to help out-of-form star Cristiano Ronaldo return to his best.

Ronaldo featured for United in their Europa League comeback against Omonia Nicosia where his performance was highlighted by a string of missed chances and goalscoring opportunities.

The striker, at one point, even missed an open goal, hitting the woodwork instead from close range.

On how to get Ronaldo back to his best, Rashford said, “We just have to try and keep putting the ball in positions where he’s in front of goal.”

“I should have set him [Ronaldo] up for a goal at the end [vs Omonia Nicosia] but we can keep building and when he starts scoring goals, he won’t stop.”

Rashford added, “He’s an unbelievable player and he’s been an unbelievable player ever since I have been watching him. It is a joy to play with him.”

The 24-year-old also spoke on the disappointing derby day defeat that left him embarrassed. He said that the players were not good enough by their own standards and were firmly aware of the need to improve.

He however noted that there was still visible improvement and they are only going from strength to strength.

Rashford outlined that the goal of the team was to win every match, which is the expectation at a club the size of United. He remarked that he is always left disappointed whenever there is a failure to get all three points from a game.

The England international heaped praise on his manager, Erik ten Hag. He hailed the Dutch boss for his clear ideas and well-defined way of playing which will take time to successfully implement at Old Trafford.

As per Rashford, one of Ten Hag’s outstanding qualities is his ability to communicate well and put his ideas across without any room for doubt or secondary interpretation.

The player promised that as an individual and as a collective, they would continue working towards their goals so as to make supporters happy.



