Match report: Everton 1 – 2 Manchester United

Manchester United have bounced back from their derby defeat with a 2-1 win over Everton.

It was a poor start from the Reds who were on the back foot from the off as Everton pushed forward.

Within the opening five minutes the Toffees took the lead. A mistake from Casemiro gifted Everton a chance and they took it. Iwobi with a rocket of a shot curled into the top corner and an unsighted de Gea couldn’t get a hand to it.

United’s first chance came from Eriksen but his shot was well blocked.

It was Antony, continuing his goal a game record who equalised in the 15th minute. Everton lost the ball around the halfway line and United were quick to respond, Antony made a great run and Martial picked him out. Antony managed to calmly slot it past the keeper.

United had their tails up then and they dominated possession. A chance for Martial was smothered by Pickford but they were knocking on the door all the time.

Martial, who was reportedly limping before the game, was replaced by Ronaldo midway through the first half.

There was almost a chance for Everton as United pushed forward and a block fell kindly into the path of the hosts attacking line but it was well read by de Gea who raced out of his area to clear it.

United thought they had gone ahead as the ball ping-ponged around in the box, Fernandes struck it and it took a deflection into the back of the net but it was ruled out for an offside in the build up.

It woke Everton up who tried to mount their own attack but the chances they had fizzled out quite quickly.

Casemiro lost the ball in Everton’s attacking half but not wanting to repeat his last mistake he quickly won it back and spotted the run of Ronaldo who managed to find the net for his 700th club goal.

United started the second half as they ended the first – hungry for more goals!

An early corner was worked well by United but Antony’s cross couldn’t find anyone and bounced wide.

United lost the ball and it fell to Iwobi who went running down the wing but Shaw tracked back and recovered possession well for the Reds.

There was a shift in momentum though as Everton began to grow into the second half, delivering some good balls into the box but luckily United defended well.

A corner for Everton found the head of Onana but his attempt went over the bar.

At the other end, Fernades with a nice one-two with Rashford then tried to find Ronaldo with the outside of his boot but Pickford was alert to the danger and managed to intercept the pass.

Another chance for the visitors came as Ronaldo played a ball back for Eriksen to run on to but his shot flew over the goal.

Rashford thought he had increased United’s lead but VAR got involved and ruled it out for a questionable handball.

In injury time, Everton almost equalised as a cross came in but de Gea got fingertips to it to take it away from Onana’s head.

United were hanging on as corner after corner ensued for Everton in the final minutes with Pickford coming up for three of them.

There was an audible sigh of relief from the away end as the final whistle blew and United moved up to fifth, one point off the Champions League places.

Team: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen (McTominay 83), Antony (Varane 93), Fernandes, Rashford, Martial (Ronaldo 28)