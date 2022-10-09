Odysseas Vlachodimos set to embroil Manchester United in battle with Leicester City



Manchester United are lining up a move for Odysseas Vlachodimos.

That is according to Media Foot, who claim that the Red Devils are eyeing the Benfica goalkeeper as a successor to David de Gea.

The Spaniard’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the season, forcing United to look at other options.

While the club do have an option to extend De Gea’s contract by a further 12 months, they have yet to trigger that clause.

Questions over the incumbent number one’s suitability to Erik ten Hag’s system and the possibility of a decline in performance levels have also contributed to the Spanish goalkeeper’s tenuous situation at Old Trafford.

Vlachodimos is in top form and could provide a good solution to what is increasingly looking like a problem position for Ten Hag.

The Greek recently put on a show-stopping performance to help his team to a draw against Paris Saint-Germain.

He has been dubbed ‘The Cerberus’ by Benfica fans, such has been his ability to guard the net.

At 28 years of age, Vlachodimos has top level experience.

He has taken on the mantle of Greece’s number one while competing for trophies in Portugal and putting on top quality Champions League performances in the UEFA Champions League over the last four years.

Vlachodimos is perhaps more of a ‘traditional’ goalkeeper than some of the other candidates to have been mooted, but with only 20 months left on his contract, he could potentially provide a low-cost alternative as United continue their rebuild.

Should Man United opt to sign Vlachodimos, they will need to fend off competition from a rival Premier League club.

Leicester City failed to replace Kasper Schmeichel over the summer and are also keen on the Benfica shot stopper.







