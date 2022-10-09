Player ratings: Everton 1-2 Man United – Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo sink the Toffees



Manchester United beat Everton 2-1 today in the Premier League at Goodison Park. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 7.5 – Actually did a bit of sweeping and looked steady at the back. Great match-winning save at the death.

Diogo Dalot 6.5 – A wayward pass in the first half but overall positive.

Victor Lindelof 7 – Did well. Everton hardly had a sniff from the left.

Lisandro Martinez 7.5 – Another towering performance from the Argentinian.

Luke Shaw 7 – Seems determined to win his place back. Positive and energetic.

Casemiro 8 – Early mistake was punished (although looked a foul), and made a couple of others, but what a net positive. Always shows for the ball, does exactly what McTominay doesn’t, in that he always seems to be in the action and in the right place at the right time. Unlucky not to score with his forward run and great assist for Ronaldo.

Christian Eriksen 7 – Ticked like a Swiss watch.

Antony 7.5 – Superbly taken goal, what a handful. Faded in second half.

Bruno Fernandes 5.5 – Still not in full flow but worked hard.

Marcus Rashford 7.5 – Nothing too memorable in the first half, but better in the second half. Shame about the goal that wasn’t.

Anthony Martial 7 – Such a shame that he’s injured again. Sublime assist for Antony, just needs to get these injuries behind him.

Substitutes

Cristiano Ronaldo 7.5 – Well-taken goal and put himself about. Needs to listen for a shout.

Scott McTominay 5 – Immediately invited pressure with unnecessary aggression.

Raphael Varane 6 – Not enough time to have an impact.