Erik ten Hag praises Antony after brilliant performance vs Everton

Erik ten Hag is happy with Antony’s development at Manchester United.

The €100 million winger was United’s marquee signing this summer and carried a ton of expectations.

Antony’s opening goal against Arsenal immediately relieved the pressure off his shoulders, and he was able to play with more freedom.

The Brazilian has scored thrice in his first three games, becoming the first United player in history to do so.

Ten Hag was pleased with his performance against Everton but promised he could do even better.

He stated:

“He [Antony] can go both ways, you have to work on that point, and we already did in Amsterdam with him working on that.”

“He can cross with his right foot. He is a young player we have to develop, but he has to develop himself.”

“We have to expect more from him. He needs challenges; that’s why he came to the Premier League. He gets it here.”

“He wants to play with the best players, the highest stress factors against the best players. From there on, he will step up.”

“That’s what you see: first weeks, he scored goals, he did good stuff, but also, I saw a lot of room for improvement in his game.”

“What I was happy with the goal he made now was out of the moment of getting in behind.”

“He has to do that more, to use his space. He has a good dribble, but he needs more variation.”

“In the first game, he was not always that good defending-wise, but he was really disciplined. Good positioning, anticipation, quite an impact on the team.”

