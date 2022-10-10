Manchester United legend Roy Keane favourite to take over West Brom

One United legend out, one United legend in?

With West Bromwich Albion sacking Steve Bruce today, another former Manchester United star has emerged as one of the favourites to fill in the vacant managerial post at the Hawthorns.

Bruce, who notched a highly-commendable 309 appearances in the Premier League for United, has become a coaching veteran within the English football league.

The favourite to replace him, however, has been out of management for a decade.

Roy Keane, perhaps one of the biggest United legends of all time, has been tipped to become the next West Brom manager.

Rumours surrounding Keane’s arrival in Small Heath started to circulate after he was spotted in the stands during the Baggies’ recent fixture against Preston North End, to whom they lost 1-0.

Bruce was sacked by the West Brom hierarchy after recording a poor 25% win rate during his 32 games in charge.

The club now find themselves in the Championship relegation zone.

Former United captain and seven-time Premier League winner Keane was last at the helm of Ipswich Town following a fruitful spell with AFC Sunderland.

He was sacked by Ipswich in 2011 and proceeded to assist fellow Irishman Martin O’Neill on several occasions.

Keane has since forged a successful – and somewhat notorious – punditry career with Sky Sports and ITV Football.

The bookies have now slashed the odds (5/1) on Keane to become the new manager of West Brom to the extent that he is now prime candidate. This is more than likely influenced by his presence at the Preston match.

He has made it public for several years of his aim to resume a career in management, but has reaffirmed throughout that he will only take the reins of the club fitting with his ideals.

“Obviously, the chances are getting less and less as the months go by,” Keane had told Sporf.

“I’d still like an opportunity. When I say the right opportunity – it has to be the right opportunity.”

On the other hand, he commented in April that he would not feel totally comfortable returning to management.

Speaking to LADBible, Keane had said, “I almost feel like them days are over for me now.

“I don’t think I can go back into management.”

His most famous spell as manager was with Sunderland, when he guided them from the relegation zone to Premier League promotion by winning the Championship in the space of a season.

He then managed to retain Premier League status the following year.

With The Baggies sitting in a similar situation to that of Sunderland in 2006, the chief decision-makers may view Keane’s past record in combination with his long-held desire to re-enter football management as ideal attributes for him to be given the keys of The Hawthorns.