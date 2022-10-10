Manchester United provide update on Anthony Martial’s injury



Manchester United provide an update on Anthony Martial after being withdrawn due to injury in the first half vs Everton.

It is already the striker’s third injury of the season after just returning in the past couple of weeks and trying to regain match sharpness.

The injury came during the pre-match warm-up but didn’t look serious at the time as he still started the match and even assisted Antony’s goal.

It was clear not long after that goal that he could not continue and was substituted for Cristiano Ronaldo, who managed to get the 700th club goal of his career.

Martial started a Premier League game for the first time in over a year for Man United after being out of form and moving on loan to Sevilla in January.

Erik ten Hag was trying to integrate the striker back into the team after coming on as a substitute in his last two matches.

According to Manchester Evening News, United will assess Martial today after sustaining an injury yesterday.

“I have to see,” Ten Hag said after being asked about the French international’s injury.

“I cannot tell what it is, how serious it is; let’s wait the first 24 hours [to see] how serious it is and then I can give an answer.”

“Everyone has to take responsibility, and Martial also took responsibility by giving the assist on the first goal.”

United ended up tightly winning yesterday’s contest 2-1 after a difficult start to the match.

Fans will be hoping that the 26-year-old can still contribute to the squad before the World Cup.

There is still a large bulk of fixtures to be played before the internationals travel to Qatar.

