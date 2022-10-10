Michael Carrick spotted in the away end for Manchester United’s win over Everton



A former Manchester United legend was spotted in the crowd at Goodison Park last night.

In a narrow 2-1 victory, United were able to put on a somewhat impressive performance for their fans in attendance, albeit with a slightly nervy finish.

Joining the fans in the away stand was Michael Carrick.

Carrick was one of the first-team coaches under Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s management, who he assisted alongside Kieran McKenna.

Before Ralf Rangnick was appointed interim manager, Carrick oversaw three fixtures as caretaker manager.

Michael Carrick with Utd fans away at Everton. 🙌🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/IoWH4ZMVdH — Paul, Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll) October 9, 2022

He won matches against Villarreal and Arsenal and drew against Chelsea before stepping away from his role with the club.

United supporter Benjamin Brazil shared via his Twitter (@bennymufc) a photo of Carrick in discussion with a fellow fan as he watched the Reds come out victorious.

Carrick was last spotted surveying his former club at Old Trafford in January 2022 when United lost 0-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Furthermore, Solskjær and Carrick were pictured together last February supporting former colleague Kieran McKenna who is now at the helm of Ipswich Town.

The Geordie midfield master has taken a break from football since he quit United in November 2021.

He has been earmarked as a potential successor to Chris Wilder who was sacked by Middlesbrough one week ago.

BBC Sport reported that the North-East club are keen to hold discussions with Carrick.

Links between Carrick and the vacant Boro managerial role are beginning to intensify as of recent hours.

Leo Percovich is currently overseeing football at the Riverside Stadium on an interim basis.

Carrick was first awarded a role in coaching back when José Mourinho was manager at Old Trafford following his retirement from his playing career.

The Englishman became a United legend and was an underrated midfielder in Europe during the 2000s. He finished his career with 464 appearances in all competitions for United and won five Premier League titles during his decade-long spell – and quite clearly still holds the club dear to his heart.

Moreover, his choice to sit amongst the away fans reaffirms Carrick’s down-to-earth nature and his love and respect for the United faithful.

