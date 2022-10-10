The Athletic: Cody Gakpo to Leeds United is unlikely



Manchester United have received a significant boost in landing PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo.

The 23 year old forward was on United’s radar in the summer before opting to sign Antony from Ajax.

Earlier reports claimed that Leeds United were close to completing his signature in January for £30 million, with personal terms already agreed upon.

The Athletic now state that Gakpo is not keen on a switch to Elland Road and could consider other options.

Real Madrid and Arsenal are the two clubs that have been mentioned.

The report states: “There was a sense around the talks that Gakpo might warm to the idea having previously shown reluctance, but the forward’s superb form at the club and international level is believed to have shifted his expectations, and Leeds have been made aware that currently, he is not in favour of the switch.”

Gakpo is currently one of the most prolific players in the world.

This season, in 18 games, he has a staggering 14 goals and 11 assists.

For Erik ten Hag, the 23 year old would be the ideal striker.

With Anthony Martial‘s unreliability and Cristiano Ronaldo’s poor goalscoring form, United could look at Gakpo to strengthen the attack.

He would add some directness to the forward line and help score more goals.

The upcoming FIFA World Cup would allow Gakpo to show his talent on the biggest stage and earn himself a big-money move in January.