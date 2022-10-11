Barcelona and Real Madrid join the race for Manchester United target Youri Tielemans



Spanish giants Barcelona have joined the race for Manchester United midfield target Youri Tielemans.

Alongside Barcelona, Real Madrid are also known suitors of the Belgian, whose contract with Leicester expires at the end of the season, making him a free agent.

The news of the Blaugrana’s interest is according to Fichajes Futbol, who report that Xavi would be keen on Tielemans. This would complicate United’s pursuit of the player.

Fichajes reports, “Barça is willing to take action to take over the services of Youri Tielemans. The Belgian international also delights Real Madrid, so a Classico is not ruled out for the former Anderlecht and AS Monaco player.”

“Brendan Rodgers’ protégé at the Foxes has many admirers in the Premier League, such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United.”

“From Serie A the interest of Juventus in Turin has already grown, so FC Barcelona will have to address its strategy for Tielemans soon.”

The Blaugrana’s interest in Tielemans comes just shortly after the club’s director Mateu Alemany made comments that the club would prioritise free agents in the market.

Tielemans is currently enduring a nightmare season with the Foxes.

His side sit bottom of the Premier League with only one win and seven defeats in nine games.

The 25-year-old has contributed this season with one goal and an assist in 675 minutes of football.

Should either Spanish giants succeed in their efforts to tie down Tielemans and tempt him from England, the player would represent another failed opportunity for the Red Devils.

If indeed the midfielder is a concrete target and is wanted by both club chiefs and Erik ten Hag, then United should move with speed to bring him to Old Trafford.

