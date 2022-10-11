“Beautiful number” achieved by Cristiano Ronaldo leads to Carrington celebration



Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with a Manchester United shirt adorned with the number 700 at Carrington yesterday.

Ronaldo’s landmark goal against Everton on Sunday has provoked widespread appreciation for the legendary goalscorer’s career.

The Portugal star has achieved 700 club career goals, with 144 of those coming for Man United across his two spells at Old Trafford.

He did one better than a century for Juventus and scored five as a teenager at Sporting Lisbon.

The bulk of Ronaldo’s goals came in Spain, with 450 scored for Real Madrid.

His achievement is the latest in a long line of goalscoring records.

Ronaldo in the all-time top scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 140 goals in the competition – 13 more than Lionel Messi.

His 117 goals for Portugal also makes him the all-time top scorer of international goals in men’s football.

Yesterday Ronaldo tweeted on his historic accomplishment against Everton:

“𝟕𝟎𝟎 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬.

“What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together!

“Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans.

“United we continue!”

Erik ten Hag reacted after the game, with praise for Ronaldo’s success.

“That is really impressive, when you score 700 goals, it’s a huge performance,” he said.

“I’m really happy for him, I congratulate him on that performance and I’m also happy it’s his first goal this season in the Premier League – he had to wait for it and I’m sure there will be more goals.”

With United facing a difficult schedule this month, Red Devils fans will certainly hope that Ronaldo adds to his remarkable tally soon.

