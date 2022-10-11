Former Manchester United prodigy James Wilson opens up about his mental health battles



Ex-Manchester United striker James Wilson has penned an emotional letter, in which he has opened up about his struggles with mental health.

Wilson, who is currently with Port Vale, admitted via a social media post to having constant battles with himself and with his mental health.

Wilson saw his United career get cut prematurely after being riddled with injuries. He broke into the scene as one of the club’s most promising talents under caretaker manager Ryan Giggs.

On his debut in 2014 against Hull City, Wilson scored a brace.

Sharing his experiences on a day when the world united to commemorate World Mental Health Day, Wilson wrote, “I, like so many others, have a constant battle with myself.”

“Over the years, the many ups and downs that football brings have impacted my mental health and there’s been times where I didn’t know whether I could or should continue.”

“The last year has been a testament that those thoughts will pass and things will get better.”

The 26-year-old insisted that while the negative feelings will not totally disappear, joy eventually returns and things get easier as time passes.

The player offered a helping hand to anyone dealing with the same issues, reassuring them they are not alone in their fight.

He finished off by adding helping resources along with links to other related organisations and charities.

Wilson’s frank revelation should be applauded.

An individual of his standing coming out in such brave fashion will go a long way in encouraging others to seek help and to talk in an effort to get better.

