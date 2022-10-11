Ivan Toney set for new Brentford contract with ‘heavy clauses’ aimed to ward off Manchester United



Manchester United target Ivan Toney is set for a new contract with his current employer, Brentford.

The Englishman has emerged as a legitimate target for the Red Devils in their search for a spearhead to lead the line at the Theatre of Dreams.

However, United could be dealt an early blow with Toney in line for a new bumper deal with the Bees.

According to The Mirror, Toney’s fresh deal could include provisions in place to ward off interest from the likes of United who may be eager to tempt the striker.

The Mirror’s Tom Hopkinson reports, “Brentford are ready to hand star striker Ivan Toney a new deal to reflect his status at the club.”

“Brentford bigwigs want to reward his development with enhanced terms — believed to be just north of six figures a week — that will keep him happy in west London.”

“A raise would also see Toney’s contract extended, protecting the asset for Brentford, although the new deal would likely include a hefty but not prohibitive release clause.”

The 26-year-old’s current terms expire in 2025, but with his new-found prominence as one of the best goalscorers in the league, he could get a significant raise either at the Brentford community stadium or elsewhere.

In eight Premier League appearances this season, Toney has scored six goals.

He has also registered two assists in the 810 minutes of football he has featured.

His contributions this season earned him an England call-up, handed to him by Gareth Southgate last month.

United should look to test Toney’s and Brentford’s resolve before he puts pen to paper on a new deal. He is someone who would thrive in Erik ten Hag’s system.







