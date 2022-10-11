Jadon Sancho to be recalled: predicted Man United XI to face Omonia Nicosia



Erik ten Hag has an ever-increasing injury list and must be dealing with tired players as he prepares for Thursday evening’s clash with Omonia Nicosia at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial is injured again and joins Brandon Williams, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Axel Tuanzebe, Donny van de Beek and Phil Jones in the treatment room.

The manager said emphatically in the press conference before the match in Cyprus that he will field his strongest team in every game, which indeed he did on the road.

However, playing two matches in a week for six consecutive weeks is surely going to risk tiredness and injury in a number of players, so there will have to be some rotation.

On the other hand, we think it unlikely that he will trust academy stars until qualification is assured and so where it is Hobson’s choice, the same players will continue to be pressed into duty.

That, we believe, is the case for Diogo Dalot, whose stand-in, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, is a long-term absentee.

It is also likely to be the case for Bruno Fernandes, whose natural alternative, Donny van de Beek, is also unavailable.

We predicted last week that Lisandro Martinez would be rested but he wasn’t. However, with Rapha Varane now available, it’s more of a possibility. A centre back pairing of Varane and Lindelof seems logical.

Tyrell Malacia could be recalled at left back, partly to get him back in the saddle and partly to rest Luke Shaw, who has impressed since his recall.

In midfield, Casemiro could be rested and Scott McTominay recalled. The Scotsman is unavailable for the weekend anyway due to suspension.

Christian Eriksen could be rested for Fred. Yes, we are predicting the return of McFred, for one night only …

Up front, it might make sense for Jadon Sancho to be given a chance to impress against the Cypriots, resting either Antony or Marcus Rashford.

Cristiano Ronaldo should be fresh enough to keep his place up front.

With De Gea set to continue in goal, here then is our predicted XI for the Europa League tie: