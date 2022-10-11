Juventus want to lure Diogo Dalot away from Manchester United



Diogo Dalot appears to be the current flavour of the month amongst European giants.

The Portuguese right-back has started the season in fine form, playing in all of Erik ten Hag’s matches in charge of Manchester United so far.

His contract is set to expire in June 2023, however United hold the option to automatically extend Dalot’s stay by one extra year.

Fabrizio Romano has provided several updates concerning Dalot’s immediate and long term future.

Although Dalot is said to remain firmly in Ten Hag’s future plans at Old Trafford, Barcelona are said to be actively circling the right-back having already compiled several scout reports.

Romano hinted that the delay in renewed contract negotiations is partly due to the World Cup this winter, even though Dalot’s camp and United’s chiefs hold an amicable relationship.

Barcelona are set to make the right-back position an urgent priority to fill with a quality player, with Dalot sitting atop their shortlist.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato have reported that Juventus are set to join the chase and try to bring the 23-year-old to Turin.

Wing-backs Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro are already confirmed to depart the Allianz Stadium at the end of this season.

Dalot’s excellent ball control, desire to progress the ball forward, and versatility (he played left-back for Porto’s reserve team on several occasions) have led to Juventus marking him as a top target to pursue.

The publication also noted AS Roma as an interested party, who are currency managed by former United manager José Mourinho – the very man who brought his compatriot to Manchester in 2018.

It has also been alleged that Dalot’s agency are actively searching for a potential new club for their client. Whether this is gamesmanship to force United’s hand in offering Dalot a large contract, or whether it is a genuine attempt to seek fresher pastures is as of yet unconfirmed by major journalists.

Dalot has already experienced life in Serie A having played for AC Milan on loan during the 2020/21 season.

He has regained a starting role in United’s team since then, however, following Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s sacking.

The Norwegian manager preferred to play Aaron Wan-Bissaka to suit a counter-attacking style of play.

Ten Hag quickly shunned the £50 million Londoner in favour of Dalot due to the former’s far inferior technical abilities.

United may have to speed up their discussions with Dalot’s agents rather than wait until the New Year if they are to retain Ten Hag’s ideal right-back.





