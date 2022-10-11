Manchester United eye cut-price deal for Lyon full-back Malo Gusto

Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday, after they held on to secure a 2-1 win against Everton away at Goodison Park.

The victory was important considering the dismal performance put in by the whole team during the Manchester Derby where the Red Devils got hammered 3-6 by Manchester City.

They followed that up with an unconvincing win against Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League in midweek and pundits and experts were ready to pounce should United slip up.

Erik Ten Hag, having seen a few players struggle over the course of the last couple of games, made a few changes and those bore fruit as the incoming personnel shone brightest.

The result highlighted why Ten Hag has been harping on the need for having a strong and happy squad and for competition in the group.

RB competition needed

Currently, the United squad has quite a few holes to fill, most notably in the right-back spot.

The most exciting young right back in Europe at the moment? He’s in the conversation A detailed deep dive on Malo Gusto and why I believe he should be the RB signing for Erik Ten Hags Man United 🇫🇷

🔴⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/s2t8z4kvVj — Everyday MUFC (@EverydayUnited2) September 21, 2022

Diogo Dalot has firmly established himself as the top contender for the slot and has started every Premier League game. But he is one yellow card away from missing a game.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is his natural replacement but the Dutchman clearly does not rate him. He was close to being sold but the club hierarchy ended up blocking a move as they did not want to take too big of a hit on their initial investment.

The former Crystal Palace defender has played a total of four minutes this season and his lack of ability with the ball at his feet has meant he is unlikely to break into Ten Hag’s plans for the season.

United were linked with quite a few alternatives in the summer, most notably Sergino Dest who ended up joining Serie A giants AC Milan on loan.

There were links with Denzel Dumfries of Inter Milan as well as Monaco right-back Vanderson. Inter do not want to lose another of their stars while Monaco will only entertain offers in the range of an eye-watering £52million.

Another option has presented itself in the form of Lyon star Malo Gusto. According to 90min, “Malo Gusto is emerging as one of the most in-demand teenagers in European football.”

“Barcelona and Manchester United have been looking at Gusto for much of 2022 and it is understood that both made enquiries in the summer,” Graeme Bailey has revealed.

Gusto makes perfect sense for Utd

The 19-year-old made his first-team debut in January of this year and has already registered six assists from 35 starts, alerting Europe’s elites to his potential.

Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are closely monitoring his progress while the report also added that “scouts from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham have all been sent to compile reports on Gusto in recent weeks.”

Interestingly, Gusto’s contract is set to expire in 2024 and Lyon are frantically trying to get him to sign an extension. But in case they fail to agree a deal, United could swoop in and steal a bargain right under all the top clubs’ noses.

He is currently priced at £14million according to Transfermarkt.

But with the Glazers reportedly not allocating a significant transfer budget for January, can United afford to miss out on yet another talent?

United desperately need a new right-back and Ten Hag has already shown his acumen in the transfer market. The club should back him to the hilt as he aims to guide the club back to the top.



