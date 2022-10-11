Manchester United legend Roy Keane: Cristiano Ronaldo still one of the best in League



Roy Keane has listed his current top three players in the Premier League.

During Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football coverage of Nottingham Forest’s match against Aston Villa, Keane and fellow pundit Jamie Carragher were posed various ‘Top Three’ questions.

The Irishman’s former team, Forest, finished the game a goal apiece with Villa.

Carragher was first to answer the question regarding the current best three players in the Premier League, to which he responded confidently with Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland, and a rather shaky third answer of Virgil van Dijk.

Keane agreed with the Manchester City pair, but introduced his own third candidate.

His answer? Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo scored his 700th club career goal to seal United three points against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday evening.

However, the legendary forward has not started in the League since United’s 4-0 defeat to Brentford and he has only played 207 domestic minutes this season.

His goal on Sunday was his first of the season in all competitions.

This bias from Keane towards his former teammate comes quickly after he vehemently attacked Ten Hag’s consistent dropping of the 37-year-old.

Following the Manchester Derby, which saw Ronaldo sit on the bench for the entire match, Keane argued:

“You don’t hold onto Ronaldo to sit him on the bench, he is one of the greatest players ever. He had options!

“I think it is ridiculous for a player of his stature [to be benched].

“I think United have shown nothing but disrespect to Ronaldo.”

It is understandable that Keane – and others – would view Ronaldo as the greatest player in the League when history, records, numbers, and stature are counted.

But to consider Ronaldo the best in the League at this moment in time is unfair given his lack of gametime this season.

Meanwhile, Carragher’s obvious and unjustified bias towards Virgil van Dijk cannot go unnoticed either.

Liverpool currently sit in 10th place having only won two Premier League matches this season.

