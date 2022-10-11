Manchester United monitoring Leon King says Fabrizio Romano



Manchester United are monitoring Leon King and have sent scouts to keep tabs on his performances.

The news was confirmed by Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel earlier today.

King recently played against Liverpool in Rangers’ Champions League group stage match at Anfield.

He had a busy evening, making four tackles and four clearances, with five ground duels won (stats via SofaScore)

Rangers lost the match 2-0, but the 18-year-old’s performance in difficult circumstances will have done nothing to dampen interest from Premier League clubs.

Along with the Red Devils, Newcastle and Leeds United are also keen on the centre back.

King has impressed at youth level and is set for much more first team involvement this season despite his tender age.

United seem to regard the Scot as one for the future and are monitoring his progress ahead of a potential transfer.

With Ten Hag a little short on defensive numbers having let go of players such as Eric Bailly over the summer, a move for a talented young centre half could be a shrewd one.

Beyond Raphael Varane and summer signing Lisandro Martinez, United’s centre backs come with question marks.

While King would be unlikely to go straight into the first team at Old Trafford at this stage of his career, he could be a good prospect to add to the mix as Erik ten Hag looks to build for the long term at United.

Whether the club will look to move early for the Rangers defender or monitor him for several years is unclear at this time, although King’s own performances may well dictate that.

A strong showing in Liverpool’s visit to the Ibrox tomorrow could spark a bidding war for the budding talent.







