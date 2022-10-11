Manchester United on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s interview agenda this evening



Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to field questions regarding a potential takeover of Manchester United later this evening.

The Chairman and Founder of INEOS has long been tipped to put in an offer for the club.

Back in August a spokesperson for Ratcliffe confirmed that the multi-billionaire was interested in buying a stake in United.

However there has been little noise since then.

That is set to change after 6pm, with FT Live hosting a broadcast interview with Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The agenda lists ‘Manchester United’ and ‘Next acquisition targets’ as key discussion points for the interview.

He is also expected to be asked about his late bid for Chelsea earlier in the year – a bid that many industry insiders believed to be a ‘calling card’ for the Glazer family.

Should Ratcliffe announce his intentions to initiate a takeover this evening, fans will surely welcome his investment with open arms.

United’s infrastructure has suffered immensely under the Glazer ownership, with the club’s stadium and training facilities in particular falling well behind the quality of their closest rivals.

Mismanagement and poor decision-making at executive levels has plagued the Red Devils since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement and United have suffered on the pitch as a result.

None of that has been helped by the Glazer family to continue to take dividends out of the club, even in the absence of both on-field success and financial growth.

The Peoples Person will keep readers up to date on all of the developments from what could be a landmark moment for Manchester United fans.

