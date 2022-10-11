Rio Ferdinand launches an inquiry into Jadon Sancho’s awful Manchester United form



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has questioned why Jadon Sancho has been unable to replicate his Bundesliga form in England.

Speaking on his Youtube channel Vibe with Five via The Daily Mail, Ferdinand attempted to pin Sancho’s struggles on a number of things.

He mentioned the pace of the Premier League as something that could be hindering the player from finding his best form.

Beyond the league’s rapid play, the former defender also attributed Sancho’s United difficulties to the way the team is set up.

Ferdinand said, “That’s [inability to show Dortmund form] the concerning thing for me.”

“If I’m Jadon Sancho, or in Jadon Sancho‘s camp, I am looking at ways in which I can unpick his game, his mind, to unearth the Sancho that made him a coveted talent around Europe.”

“Is he getting asked to do more defensively so then he hasn’t got the energy when they’ve got [the ball] in transition?”

The six-time Premier League champion added that after an equally first disappointing season for Sancho, he was expecting him to hit the ground running this campaign, and more so after a promising pre-season.

Ferdinand suggested that the Red Devils should look to play to the winger’s strengths – to get on the ball, use his skills and showboat.

The 22-year-old however came into praise from the legendary centre-back for his cool finishing, which he treated fans to against Liverpool and Leicester.

After a poor showing against Omonia in the Europa League in which he was substituted off at halftime for Marcus Rashford, Sancho has a fight on his hands to get his place in the team back.

Antony, who has been in fine form since his arrival from Ajax seems to have nailed down the right flank. Anthony Martial and Cristiano Ronaldo are Erik ten Hag’s men to lead the line. The left wing, currently occupied by Rashford, seems the only position left for the England international to fight for.

Sancho has bags of ability, as all United fans know. He just has to be brave and courageous, which will allow him to show it more on the pitch.

