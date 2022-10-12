Chelsea and Real Madrid are the clubs most likely to offer Cristiano Ronaldo a way out of Manchester United



Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave Old Trafford in January.

A few days ago, a report emerged that the 37-year-old is hellbent on leaving United in January, in search of first-team minutes and Champions League football.

Despite scoring his 700th club career goal against Everton on Sunday when he came on for Anthony Martial, rumours of an impending move are showing no signs of subsiding.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via SportsWitness, Ronaldo has given his superstar agent Jorge Mendes a clear mandate to engineer a switch away from the Red Devils.

SportsWitness reports, “His name [Ronaldo] will circulate insistently because Jorge Mendes has a clear mandate, which is to find him a club other than his current one in the next transfer window.”

“Ronaldo ‘wants to play in the Champions League again’, and even win it if he can, but first has to prioritise the World Cup, where he wants to be a key participant, as it will likely be his last.”

“As for who can legitimately give him the transfer he wants, Gazzetta whittle down the potential destinations to two, with those being Chelsea and Real Madrid.”

Ronaldo was heavily linked to Chelsea in the summer but a move failed, with former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel not keen on having him in his dressing room.

New manager Graham Potter could be a bit more malleable and receptive to the idea of the five-time Ballon D’or winner.

Real Madrid is seen as a credible alternative due to the good relationship the player enjoys with Carlo Ancelotti.

A possible hindrance to Ronaldo joining his former club in Spain is that president Florentino Perez once made public his intention of not bringing the goalscorer back.

United fans will be hoping for a speedy resolution to the Ronaldo saga.







United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate match experience

Take your seat for the Omonia game. Get instant access to the best online United magazine around!

Get all the match build-up, articles, news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

No ads, no clickbait, no fake news – just 100% pure United

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy for just £1.25/$1.50

Limited time offer: SAVE £10 on a season pass – use discount code SEASON35 at checkout.



