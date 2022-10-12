Diogo Dalot: Manchester United right back is looking for a new club



Manchester United’s Digo Dalot is reportedly looking for a new club.

According to the Italian outlet Calciomercato, Dalot and his agent are considering other options.

The 23 year old’s current contract expires next summer, so he is free to speak to clubs in January.

United have an option to extend it for a further year but are yet to trigger the renewal.

As per the Italian report, Juventus are one of the clubs keen on signing the player.

After the departure of Alex Sandro and Cuadrado, the Serie A giants want to strengthen the full back position and are considering a move for Dalot.

AS Roma and FC Barcelona are also said to be interested in the Portuguese right back.

So far this season, Dalot has been one of United’s best players.

Erik ten Hag has drastically improved his game and started him in almost every game.

The 23 year old has been key to the way United build-up from the back. His passing and dribbling have been top-notch.

United fans will be hoping Dalot remains at the club, especially after showing such promising signs this season.

He possesses all the attributes to become one of the best right backs in Europe and has an ideal coach in Ten Hag to help him achieve that.



