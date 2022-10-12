“Done deal” says Rio Ferdinand in hilarious Kylian Mbappe lure attempt



Rio Ferdinand has caused a bit of a stir among Manchester United fans amid reports of Kylian Mbappe’s dissatisfaction with Paris Saint-Germain.

Reliable reporter Julien Laurens broke the news that PSG’s star forward’s relationship with his club had “broken down,” with a January move away from the French capital on the cards.

PSG have since denied those reports, with Sporting Director Luis Campos declaring it “not real news.”

However that was not before United’s former defensive lynchpin had gotten involved.

England cricketer Sam Billing first called Ferdinand to action, tweeting:

“ManUtd just get it done! Agent Rio it has to happen @rioferdy5”

@ManUtd just get it done! Agent Rio it has to happen 🙏🏼 @rioferdy5 https://t.co/MFocwJ8D3x — Sam Billings (@sambillings) October 11, 2022

The United legend wasted no time in heeding the call, replying with a picture of himself alongside Mbappe.

He didn’t stop there though, and soon tweeted a video from BT Sport in which he implored the French prodigy, “Just come to me, we’ll talk, and we’ll get this done.”

Alongside the video, Ferdinand tweeted “WhatsApp me bro.”

After what one can only imagine was an immensely positive conversation, two hours later Ferdinand declared himself “Agent Ferdy.”

His tweet included a video of the pair embracing along with “Done deal.”

The only questions that now remain are what shirt number Kylian Mbappe will be wearing at Old Trafford, whether he’ll be bringing Lionel Messi with him, and how many goals the pair will score before we all wake up.







