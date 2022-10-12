Erik Ten Hag’s press conference: “We want to finish number one”



Erik ten Hag sat down with journalists today ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League clash with Omonia tomorrow night.

Last week they beat the Cypriots 3-2 in a dramatic away game and this week the Reds will host them at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman clarified his goals in Europe saying, “We want to finish number one in the group. Our aim is to win all the games, it is clear. If you want to win it, you have to win them all.”

As he was pressed on whether there would be some squad rotation, perhaps some game time for fringe players Ten Hag again referred back to his intentions in the competition.

“We are going all out for the victory. The next game is always the most important. It is Europe, it is tough, we want to be number one in the group, so we want to win the game.

Talking about injuries, Ten Hag addressed Martial’s fitness. “I want every player available, sometimes it is disappointing when they are not. I know we need him with all the games coming up. But when players aren’t available, it is about dealing with the situation. It is about the players who are available.”

Still struggling with a back problem, it is unlikely Martial will be fit for the weekend or be in the squad tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen has been an integral part of United’s first team since he joined back in the summer and some have questioned whether the Danish international should be rested. The United boss addressed these concerns.

“All players have to manage game time, that is what I do all the time. That is why we have a squad with two players in each position. We have quality in all the positions; if we have to rotate, we can replace players.”

We can probably expect to see Cristiano Ronaldo in his side tomorrow night after his solid performance last week in Europe and his goal against Everton at the weekend.

“I want to support him as much as possible,” Ten Hag said, “We have a certain demand on players, what we expect from them, in certain positions on the pitch. But I want to get the best out of him, he is getting into better shape now and he can contribute more to the squad.”

Victor Lindelof joined his coach for the press conference and spoke of the feeling amongst the team at the moment after months of rumours about dressing room unrest.

“The feeling in the group is very good. We have good people and good players in the squad, that makes it a good energy. At any club you need a good team spirit. We have it at the moment; we need to keep improving, keep winning games and hopefully the spirit will stay the same.”

Wan Bissaka, Maguire and Van de Beek look set to be sidelined through injury tomorrow night but Marcus Rashford was back in training today after receiving a knock at the weekend.

United will face Omonia tomorrow at 8pm at the Theatre of Dreams.

