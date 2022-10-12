Gabriel Martinelli: Arsenal winger had four trials at Manchester United



Manchester United had Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli on trial four times but decided against signing him.

The Brazilian had an agreement with his former club Ituano to have multiple trials at United.

In an interview, Martinelli stated:

“My dad and I had watched the Premier League together, all the teams, like Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Leicester.

“I actually had four different trials at United when I was 13, 14, 15 and 16.”

“This was in Manchester at the club’s training base, where I played in the same age group as Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams, and I met first-team players, like Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], Paul Pogba, Wayne Rooney and Patrice Evra.”

“There was never a moment, though, when they said they wanted me there,” the Brazilian revealed.”

“But it give me a taste and made the adaptation a little easier because I had experienced football in England.”

“Even after those trials, I always believed in myself. My mind is always thinking, ‘I can do it.'”

Martinelli has been one of Arsenal’s standout players this season, scoring four goals and registering two assists in nine games.

Under Mikel Arteta, the 21 year old has developed massively and looks like a future star.

It is a shame that such a talent was one step away from becoming a Red Devil.

Hopefully, United can improve their scouting, so they do not miss out on potential gems like him again.



