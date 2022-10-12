John Terry deletes Twitter post attacking Manchester United legend Roy Keane



John Terry has deleted a Twitter post in which the former Chelsea captain appeared to slam legendary Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane.

Terry sent out the controversial tweet in response to a video that showed Keane snubbing a fan’s request for a photo.

In the video, in which the former United captain was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the weekend watching the NFL, a fan approaches Keane, seemingly requesting a photo.

In the moment captured by Sky Sports cameras, Keane gestured to the supporter, denying his request.

Cheesehead wants a selfie with Roy Keane; he’s having none of it 😂 pic.twitter.com/kBKl86UFHd — Colin Faulkner (@Deafoe77) October 9, 2022

The video has since gone viral and while many saw the funny side of it, as is usually the case when Keane is involved, Terry took exception.

The ex-Chelsea man remarked, “t takes 2 seconds to have a picture with the fans. I think this is poor!”

TalkSPORT presenter Laura Woods explained to Terry that it is possible that Keane may have agreed to a photo when the game was not in motion and said no when it proceeded – something the former defender obviously never thought about.

Terry deleted his post soon after and did not issue further thoughts or statements on the matter.

Previously, Keane has made it clear how he feels about being in the public eye and being a celebrity, things he is deeply uncomfortable with.

The 51-year-old said, “Being in the public eye, I detest it, I hate it.”

“There’s nothing worse than people coming up to you but listen, people can be polite too. However, sticking a phone into your face or following you with a camera is not on.”

“If you said no to their request, people would then think you’re rude. I’d be going, I’m the rude one? You’re coming up to me with a phone?”

