Lazio club chief would prefer selling Sergej Milinković-Savić to Manchester United as opposed to Juventus



Manchester United could have the advantage over rivals in the race for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić.

The Serbian has been linked with United on multiple occasions, but a move has never materialised, and going on current evidence, the rumours are unlikely to subside anytime soon.

Recently, the former Italian player and current TV pundit advised the player to snub the Red Devils in favour of Manchester City, where he would have a Kevin de Bruyne-like effect.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via SportWitness, Milinković-Savić could be on the move in January, with Juventus, the most interested suitor.

With only 20 months left on his current deal with the Biancocelesti, the player could be attainable for a cut price.

“There is a pact of honour between the Biancoceleste president, the player and his agent Mateja Kezman’, which is that the 27-year-old can leave ‘if a first-tier proposal arrives.”

“Not only that, but Lotito ‘would prefer to see him abroad’ so as to not have to face him twice a year in the league.”

This would massively boost United’s chances of procuring the 27-year-old’s services.

Juventus are said to be preparing to pounce on Milinković-Savić, with a January bid on the cards.

A bid that starts at €50m to reach €60m with bonuses could get Lazio to negotiate and attempt to arrive at a compromise that would see their star man finally depart.

Milinković-Savić has been in fine form this season. In nine appearances in Serie A, he has three goals and seven assists to his name.

With United’s midfield problems, he could offer a solution. He is also cheaper, and with the advantage over Juventus, a deal could be done if the club choose to head in that direction.

