Manchester United’s Mary Earps proudly captains country

There were a number of Manchester United stars in action last night for their countries and it was a bitter-sweet mix of results.

Both Scotland and Wales had their play-offs as they tried to qualify for the World Cup.

Martha Thomas started for Scotland and Kirsty Hanson, who is currently on loan to Aston Villa, was on the bench.

Despite their best efforts in front of 10,708 fans at Hampden Park, it was the Republic of Ireland that edged it as they won 1-0.

Ex-Red Diane Caldwell was an integral part of that Ireland team that made history in qualifying for the World Cup next year.

Meanwhile, Wales faced Switzerland and United’s Hayley Ladd and Carrie Jones were on the start sheet.

Wales took the lead before the hosts equalised and as it looked as though penalties would ensue Switzerland broke Welsh hearts in the final minute of extra time.

Elsewhere, Aissantou Tounkara was sent off for France in their friendly against Sweden but they still went on to win 3-0.

It was a proud moment for United keeper Mary Earps though as she was given the captain’s armband by Millie Bright after she went off in England’s friendly against the Czech Republic.

©️ A proud night for Mary Earps as she took the #Lionesses captain's armband, and kept a clean sheet in their draw with Czech Republic 👏#MUWomen pic.twitter.com/F3hADyfEFY — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) October 12, 2022

Earps has been very open in the past about how she thought her England career was over prior to Wiegman’s appointment.

However, she worked hard with the goalkeeping coaches, stayed fit and excelled for both club and country to become England’s first choice keeper.

She pulled off some excellent saves in the Euros to help the Lionesses lift the trophy and is a well liked member of the team.

Although England couldn’t fashion a winner, Earps kept a clean sheet to keep England’s unbeaten run going as they drew 0-0.

The girls will regroup with their fellow Reds now as attention turns back to the WSL and United’s game against Brighton on Sunday.







