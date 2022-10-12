Michael Carrick turns down Middlesbrough job offer following talks



Former Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick has turned down the Middlesbrough job following extensive talks.

Boro, who sit in the relegation zone in the Championship, are looking for a new manager after sacking Chris Wilder. They had finished a commendable seventh last season.

It was only a couple of days ago, The Peoples Person reported that Carrick was being lined up to take over from Chris Wilder.

However, according to talkSPORT, following talks with the club, Carrick will not be the new manager.

He was seen as the top target for the job with Sean Dyche and Scott Parker behind him in the pecking order.

It now looks like the former United coach will not be returning to football management in the following days despite being in advanced talks.

Carrick was spotted at Goodison Park in the United away end last weekend and has been following the club ever since his departure.

He has also been spotted at Ipswich a couple of times where former United coach Kieran McKenna is currently managing.

Upon the appointment of Ralf Rangnick, the former United midfielder felt like he couldn’t continue in any capacity and departed from the club.

After nearly a year away from football, he has been heavily linked with a move to the Championship club.

The outlet reports that Carrick is not enthused by the opportunity despite the squad being a couple of points from the playoffs last season.

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic also confirmed that the former United coach is unlikely to take up the vacant managerial position this week.

Carrick believes the time isn’t right to go back into management after leaving United less than a year ago.

He is taking an extended break from football after being involved in some capacity for over 22 years.

Middlesbrough will now turn their attention to the other candidates following the rejection from the former United star.



