The Glazers would part with Manchester United for $10 billion – report



Manchester United owners, the Glazer family have set an astonishing $10b asking price to hand over the reins at the 20-time English Champions.

According to the Daily Star’s Jeremy Cross, the reported figure would be enough to bring the parasitic owners to the negotiating table.

This fresh news comes just a day after Sir Jim Ratcliffe made comments to the extent that he is a willing buyer of his boyhood club but would not wait around if the current owners are not willing to sell.

The Glazers have let it be known that they have no interest in parting with United, who generate record revenues annually.

Should United go for the $10bn price tag, this would make the club the most valuable sports enterprise in the world.

NFL team, Dallas Cowboys occupy the first spot in the ranking of most valuable sports teams. They are worth $8b.

The Dallas Cowboys are followed by The New England Patriots and the New York Yankees baseball franchise valued at $6.4b and $6b respectively.

The Glazers took charge of the club in 2005 in a controversial leveraged buyout.

Since their arrival, they have been extremely unpopular with supporters who have never taken to them.

The distaste for them has in recent months culminated in protests and even boycotting games with the intention of forcing them out of the club.

United fans have for years been condemning their greedy practice of taking dividends and payments out, while investing nothing – the result is that United lost their prestige and in terms of football and infrastructure, are further away from their rivals than at any other point in their illustrious history.

While they are still around, it is unlikely that the dissatisfaction surrounding their stewardship will subside. A sale at this point seems unlikely also, especially if the claim that $10bn is the price is to be believed. Unfortunately, it seems the club is stuck with the Glazers for a bit longer.







