Erik ten Hag happy with team performance in 1-0 win over Omonia FC

by Raj Dholakia
Erik ten Hag was very happy with his side’s performance in their 1-0 victory over Omonia FC.

Manchester United were made to wait until the 93rd minute to score the winner.

The visitors showed resolve and were extremely hard to break down.

Ten Hag’s substitutes once again proved to be the decisive factor.

Jadon Sancho and Scott McTominay combined brilliantly for the goal.

The United boss said after the match:

“We did [keep faith in the process], and that’s why we scored.

“Keep patient, keep coming in the right positions, keep creating chances, don’t allow the opponent to come out, so I think they did well.”

” I hope we saved the goals for next week.”

“The performance was well done, the only thing we were lacking was goals.”

“We created so many chances, and that isn’t easy against an opponent who are compact.”

“I’m really happy for Scott [McTominay]. He played really well. Now, Casemiro came in, so it reduces his play time, but he came in and done fantastic.”

United now face a tough week ahead, with three games in eight days against Newcastle, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Ten Hag will be hoping to see positive performance from his team in what could be a season-defining week for the Red Devils.

He will have plenty of decisions to make regarding team selection, and it will be fascinating to see how he manages to rotate players.

