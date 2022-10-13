Match report: Manchester United 1 – 0 Omonia

Manchester United beat Omonia in dramatic style in the Europa League group E tonight as they waited until injury time before taking the lead.

Marcus Rashford had the first shot of the night in the opening two minutes. It was a good strike from Rashford but drew a brilliant save from Omonia’s second choice keeper, who reached to tip it over the bar.

Cristiano Ronaldo found himself in a good position as he made a great run but the defender forced him to take a shot from a tight angle and he could only find the side netting.

Just like last week, United were creating chance after chance but twenty minutes went by and they couldn’t make the break through.

Two more superb saves were made by the Omonia keeper, Ozohu, to deny the Reds; Rashford with a powerful shot which he managed to push wide had half the ground cheering as they thought it had crept in.

Ronaldo from 25 yards out, controlled the ball, turned and fired it just wide. Then Casemiro tried for his first United goal from a little further out and again the goal keeper got his fingertips to it and pushed it onto the bar.

It was not all United though, Omonia managed to shake off United’s defence in a blazing counter attack launched by Bruno but instead of squaring it, he took the shot himself which flew over the bar.

The second half began and instantly United had a chance to go ahead. Antony took an extra touch he didn’t need, taking the pace off the ball and the keeper managed to save it. Rashford followed up with the rebound but he miskicked it and the keeper – still on the floor – managed to get a hand to it.

Still the red wave kept on coming and this time it was Fred with a chance and Ronaldo with the rebound but the Nigerian keeper was making a name for himself.

Marcus Rashford had a chance after another Bruno counter attack, he was one on one with the keeper but somehow slotted it wide.

You were starting to think that it just wasn’t United’s night!

McTominay within minutes of coming on had a chance with a powerful shot but again the keeper was there to get down low and push it out. He had another chance moments later but he smashed it into the stands.

Finally, in the 93rd minute, Sancho controlled the ball well and dancing around the defenders he found McTominay, lurking around the penalty spot. He controlled it and smashed it through the gap he saw and broke Cypriot hearts.

Brilliant scenes at the Theatre of Dreams as the academy graduate came off the bench to save the day.

Team: De Gea, Lindelof, Malacia (Shaw 60), Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro (McTominay 81), Fred (Eriksen 70), Fernandes, Rashford, Antony (Sancho 60), Ronaldo